While many Beach House fans are gearing up for the next, as-yet-unnanounced full-length project from the ephemeral, Baltimore-based duo, the group has decided to give some of their earliest admirers something new to pick up. Today, the superb subscription service Vinyl Me, Please has announced that their record of the month in March is Beach House’s second album Devotion. The release coincides with the 10th anniversary of that particular album’s release, and VMP is celebrating in style, rolling out a deluxe edition of the the record, pressed in 180-gram gold cloud burst vinyl, with a lyric poster handwritten by singer Victoria Legrand.

The Head of Music at Vinyl Me, Please Cameron Schaefer explained why the company decided to highlight this particular Beach House album, which is admittedly less well-known than some of the group’s subsequent efforts.

“A lot of people I know who love Beach House, came into them during the Teen Dream / Bloom era. Both incredible records, but it feels like Devotion has ended up as a slightly overlooked album, where people are maybe aware that it’s in their catalog, but haven’t explored it as much as the newer albums. It’s really the album where they found their sound and the fact that it’s the album’s 10th anniversary this year was a good opportunity to put the spotlight on the album in a new way. It’s a good album to give to people who have never listened to Beach House or are only vaguely aware of them, and it’s an album that some of their big fans might not have spent as much time with.”

