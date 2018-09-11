Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Beach House’s latest album 7 has been hailed by many as one of the finest of the Baltimore dream-pop duo’s career .One of the standout tracks from that release is a song called “Drunk In LA,” a video for which the group has decided to share today. Directed by Sonic Boom, who also co-produced 7, the video is a warm, almost kaleidoscopic view of the world, from mundane houses to horses galloping through streams. Watching it is almost like experiencing a low-grade acid trip.

“While mixing the record with Alan Moulder in London, we were out having dinner and Pete [Sonic Boom] mentioned an idea for a video where the viewer is always looking up from the ground,” the band explained in a statement. “This became the ‘Drunk In LA’ video. When he sent it to us, we complimented and commented on the trippy, dreamlike nature of the video and he wrote that it was essentially just a day in his life.

In addition to the video, Beach House have also entered uncharted waters for them by sharing a remix of one of their songs, “Black Car,” again from 7. “We have never had a remix, but we thought it would be cool if Pete did one,” the band said. “We really like the one he did for ‘Black Car,’ because it feels like a different song, focused largely on voice and arpeggio. It feels like a poem this way, and the minimal treatment highlights the lonesome quality of the song.”

You can listen to Sonic Boom’s remix of “Black Car” and watch the “Drunk In LA” video above and read our review of Beach House’s life show at Hollywood Forever Cemetery here.