Beach House Document Four Years On The Road In Their ‘Pay No Mind’ Video

11.15.18 2 hours ago

Since 2015, Beach House have released three albums (as well as the B-Sides And Rarities compilation), so between then and now, the dream pop duo has spent a lot of time on the road. The group has captured a decent amount of video during that stretch, and they decided to compile some of the footage into a video for 7 highlight “Pay No Mind.” The clip is simple, showing footage of the band performing and otherwise living the tour life between 2015 and 2018.

The band says of the video:

“This ‘Pay No Mind’ video is directed by our friend Michael Hirsch. We’ve been lucky to have friends join us on the road over the years. They’ve helped us stay sane through all the hard touring. Mike recorded this footage between 2015-2018, and it documents many live performances over that time. We like how it focuses on the audience, as they are the whole reason we go on tour. We also like that it shows some of the scuzzy reality of tour.”

Victoria Legrand also previously said that a moment in the song is an example of the input that album co-producer Peter Kember, aka Sonic Boom, provided on the record: “That comet sounds that happens. It sounds like crazy sizzling stars exploding in slow motion. That’s the kind of thing he contributed.”

Watch the video for “Pay No Mind” above.

7 is out now via Sub Pop. Get it here.

