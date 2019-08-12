Getty Image

Brooklyn’s Beast Coast crew is currently on their Escape From New York tour promoting their debut group album, but it looks like fans in Detroit will miss out on their high-energy performance. The tour’s stop at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill was canceled last night after police received two separate threats of shooting attacks to take place during the concert, according to ClickonDetroit and Detroit’s ABC affiliate. Auburn Hills and Sterling Heights police departments both received calls Sunday night threatening the venue.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s #BeastCoast Escape from New York Tour at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill is canceled. Refunds are available at point of purchase. — MILotteryAmp (@MILotteryAmp) August 11, 2019

Sheriff Anthony Wickersham told reporters, “Obviously in today’s world and thing going on recently, we have to take each threat seriously. We were going to put additional deputies and undercover officers in and around the venue, and later this afternoon I found out the event was canceled.” The cancelation was decided upon by the show’s promoters 313 Presents, who released a statement reading: “Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight’s beast coast ‘Escape From New York Tour’ is canceled — tickets can be refunded at point of purchase — tickets purchased by phone or online will be automatically refunded.” Police say they are investigating the threats.

Apologies to all our fans… https://t.co/iSeAQAkiMy — The Glorious Dead (@FlatbushZombies) August 11, 2019

Flatbush Zombies tweeted out an apology to their fans, while Joey Badass and The Underachievers have yet to respond. The Escape From New York tour continues tonight in Toronto, ON at RBC Echo Beach.