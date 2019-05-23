All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Uproxx Studios

After last week’s new music Friday saw the release of multiple high-profile, long-awaited releases from the likes of DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyler The Creator, this week keeps up the pressure with some offerings that may cause listeners to clear even more space on their rotation for 2019.

The big release of the week to watch out for is YG’s oft-delayed fourth album (and final one under his Def Jam contract), 4Real 4Real. Going from surprise album to a heartfelt dedication to YG’s late friend Nipsey Hussle in the space of a month, it’s still the album we know the least about. However, we always expect quality from YG after a trio of albums — My Krazy Life, Still Brazy, and Stay Dangerous — that reveal the scarring effects of a life of poverty and violence and the unabashed triumph of making it out.

That isn’t to say that you should sleep on the other releases of the week from Flying Lotus and Beast Coast, which should appeal to more traditional sensibilities. While FlyLo has always crafted off-kilter beats for music fans who like to trip out on their audible treats, Beast Coast harkens back to an era of New York rap where the beats were heavy, the attitudes were grimy, and boxcutters reigned supreme.