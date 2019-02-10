Beck Wins Best Alternative Music Album Grammy For ‘Colors’

02.10.19 57 mins ago

Beck has been awarded a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album at the 61st Grammy Awards. Beck’s 2017 album, Colors, beat out Arctic MonkeysTranquility Base Hotel & Casino, St. Vincent‘s MASSEDUCTION, Bjork‘s Utopia, and David Byrne‘s American Utopia for the award.

Along with Best Alternative Album, Colors was also awarded with a Grammy for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Although Beck was not present to accept the award, his producer Greg Kurstin accepted the Grammy on his behalf. Beck later took to Twitter to thank the Recording Academy.

His 2019 Grammy win for Best Alternative Album marks his third time winning the category. This puts Beck at a tie with Radiohead (In Rainbows, Kid A, and OK Computer) and The White Stripes (Icky Thump, Get Behind Me Satan, and Elephant) for most awarded Best Alternative Album.

Before this year’s Grammys, Beck won five previous times, including his 2015 awards for Best Rock Album and Album of the Year for Morning Phase. Beck’s other win for Best Alternative Album was his 1996 album Odelay.

Beck’s head mastering engineer Emily Lazar announced she was the first female audio engineer to be nominated for a Grammy in 2015.

Watch the music video for “Wow” off Beck’s Grammy winning album Colors.

