Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In 2017, Los Angeles musician Bedouine (real name Azniv Korkejian) released one of the year’s best albums, the warm and careful Bedouine. We’ve finally got a date for her highly anticipated follow-up. Bird Songs Of A Killjoy is out May 31 via Spacebomb Records.

Bird Songs Of A Killjoy is produced by Norah Jones and Beck collaborator Gus Seyffert, who also worked on Bedouine’s last record. It also features contributions from LA session musicians Joey Waronker and Smokey Hormel and backing vocals from indie pop band Lucius. Bedouine shared the album’s first single, “When You’re Gone,” a few weeks ago. Along with the album announcement today, she has shared another new single.

“Bird” is a stunningly beautiful track tinged with melancholy. Korkejian’s warm voice inflects the breakup song with a sense of perseverance and acceptance.

“‘Bird’ is about loving someone so much that you’re willing to loosen your grip on them,” Korkejian said of the track. “It was written as a love letter with the intent of delivering it. It’s one of my favorite memories regarding the power of song. I had so much to communicate and this was the only way I was able to get it all down. I drafted it on my recorder and emailed it that evening. The next morning there was a freshly written song in response to mine in my inbox. I was totally astonished by this perfect exchange. It seemed to prove that sometimes when you’re willing to let something go is when you’re given it entirely.”

Watch the video for “Bird” above, and check out the tracklist for Bird Songs Of A Killjoy below.

1. Under The Night

2. Sunshine Sometimes

3. When You’re Gone

4. One More Time

5. Dizzy

6. Bird

7. Bird Gone Wild

8. Hummingbird

9. Matter Of The Heart

10. Echo Park

11. Reprise

12. Tall Man