Behold, The 10 Most Googled Women Of 2013

As 2013 comes to a close and the “best of” lists role out, one question remains, “Which female won the heart of Google this year?” Oddly enough, the women who garnered the most popularity in Google results over the last 12 months are all pop music stars. Don’t fret, Jennifer Lawrence still held her own.

Using Google Trends data and Coed’s refined methodology, here’s a top ten occupied by a few obvious place holders as well as some dinosaurs holding their own.

10. Madonna – 86,600,000 results

Madonna may qualify for the senior citizen’s discount on McDonald’s coffee, but that didn’t stop the 55-year-old entertainer from grinding her way to $125 million this year with her MDNA tour.

9. Britney Spears – 87,800,000 results

Getting canned from her judge’s seat on X-Factor, a new album, and the announcement of a two year residency at Planet Hollywood — Las Vegas all contributed to her Google strength in 2013.

8. Miley Cyrus – 92,100,000 results

With all the twerk and weird tongue action, it’s actually surprising she didn’t rate higher this year. Her Google Zeitgeist ranking is another story, though. In that line-up, Miley twerked her way to the #5 spot of most searched people. Billy Ray would be proud.

7. Taylor Swift – 110,000,000 results

Even when not writing angry songs about John Mayer or boy band members, Taylor Swift still commands serious Google power. The country-pop starlet made $55 million this year with her Red Tour and a performance on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show gave her added boost

6. Katy Perry – 119,000,000 results

It’s amazing what a latex cat suit can do for one’s Google popularity. Katy Perry’s release of her album, Prism and a signature perfume, only strengthened her web presence.

5. Cher – 160,000,000 results

Okay, this one is a bit of a head-scratcher. I’m just going to chalk it up to the fact that Cher has had a legion of devoted fans for 40 years, who keep supporting her until mankind ceases to exist.

4. Lady Gaga – 161,000,000 results

Get used to seeing news about Lady Gaga for the rest of your life. She’s built a Cher-worthy legion of super fans that will blog and tweet about any piece of garbage she hot glues to her head. A VMA appearance and her album Art Pop added to her Google boost in 2013.

3. M.I.A. – 242,000,000 results

Her new album, Mantangi and the usual M.I.A. dose of controversy gave the singer heavy Google results in 2013.

*M.I.A. results also pick up some hits for soldiers missing in action and Miami.

2. Lana Del Rey – 597,000,000 results

If you had told me in 2011, that Lana Del Rey would be Google’s #2 most popular woman in 2013 I would have written you off as a delusional vagrant. A world tour for her Paradise album that basically said,”F**k you,” to the United States with only two Chicago dates, kept her at the forefront of Google.

1. Rihanna 1,420,000,000 results

#1 comes as no shock at all. Twelve months of nearly pornographic promotion for Unapologetic secured Rihanna’s Google crown in 2013.

So those are the top 10 women that the web was buzzing about in 2013. Now if you wondering which people the world was searching for this year, Google’s Zeitgeist report looks a little different:

10. Adrian Peterson

9. Charlie Hunnam

8. Aaron Hernandez

7. Jennifer Lawrence

6. Oscar Pistorious

5. Miley Cyrus

4. James Gandolfini

3. Malala Yousafzai

2. Paul Walker

1. Nelson Mandela

Sources: Google Trends & Coed