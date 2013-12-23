Behold, The 10 Most Googled Women Of 2013

As 2013 comes to a close and the “best of” lists role out, one question remains, “Which female won the heart of Google this year?” Oddly enough, the women who garnered the most popularity in Google results over the last 12 months are all pop music stars. Don’t fret, Jennifer Lawrence still held her own.
Using Google Trends data and Coed’s refined methodology, here’s a top ten occupied by a few obvious place holders as well as some dinosaurs holding their own.
10. Madonna – 86,600,000 results
Madonna may qualify for the senior citizen’s discount on McDonald’s coffee, but that didn’t stop the 55-year-old entertainer from grinding her way to $125 million this year with her MDNA tour.
9. Britney Spears – 87,800,000 results
Getting canned from her judge’s seat on X-Factor, a new album, and the announcement of a two year residency at Planet Hollywood — Las Vegas all contributed to her Google strength in 2013.
8. Miley Cyrus – 92,100,000 results
With all the twerk and weird tongue action, it’s actually surprising she didn’t rate higher this year. Her Google Zeitgeist ranking is another story, though. In that line-up, Miley twerked her way to the #5 spot of most searched people. Billy Ray would be proud.
7. Taylor Swift – 110,000,000 results
Even when not writing angry songs about John Mayer or boy band members, Taylor Swift still commands serious Google power. The country-pop starlet made $55 million this year with her Red Tour and a performance on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show gave her added boost
6. Katy Perry – 119,000,000 results
It’s amazing what a latex cat suit can do for one’s Google popularity. Katy Perry’s release of her album, Prism and a signature perfume, only strengthened her web presence.
5. Cher – 160,000,000 results
Okay, this one is a bit of a head-scratcher. I’m just going to chalk it up to the fact that Cher has had a legion of devoted fans for 40 years, who keep supporting her until mankind ceases to exist.
4. Lady Gaga – 161,000,000 results
Get used to seeing news about Lady Gaga for the rest of your life. She’s built a Cher-worthy legion of super fans that will blog and tweet about any piece of garbage she hot glues to her head. A VMA appearance and her album Art Pop added to her Google boost in 2013.
3. M.I.A. – 242,000,000 results
Her new album, Mantangi and the usual M.I.A. dose of controversy gave the singer heavy Google results in 2013.
*M.I.A. results also pick up some hits for soldiers missing in action and Miami.
2. Lana Del Rey – 597,000,000 results
If you had told me in 2011, that Lana Del Rey would be Google’s #2 most popular woman in 2013 I would have written you off as a delusional vagrant. A world tour for her Paradise album that basically said,”F**k you,” to the United States with only two Chicago dates, kept her at the forefront of Google.
1. Rihanna 1,420,000,000 results
#1 comes as no shock at all. Twelve months of nearly pornographic promotion for Unapologetic secured Rihanna’s Google crown in 2013.
So those are the top 10 women that the web was buzzing about in 2013. Now if you wondering which people the world was searching for this year, Google’s Zeitgeist report looks a little different:
10. Adrian Peterson
9. Charlie Hunnam
8. Aaron Hernandez
7. Jennifer Lawrence
6. Oscar Pistorious
5. Miley Cyrus
4. James Gandolfini
3. Malala Yousafzai
2. Paul Walker
1. Nelson Mandela
No Beyonce!?!?!?!
HOW SWAY?!?
Ahhhh this is truly the intersection of google and ogle.
No Whoredashians? I’m alright with that.
“Get used to seeing news about Lady Gaga for the rest of your life.”
Do I have to?
Does anyone else think that photo of lady gaga looks like heather graham?
To find out when they died.
Based on 1 thru 5, I’m assuming the word “nude” was not in the title search after their names?
No Jennifer Lawrence? THE FUCK IS THIS THIS BULLSHIT.
Why would she be there? Forget Worldwide, She’s not that famous even in the US as compared to those mentioned in the list.
I want to see the Google Image specific results. I think those will be wildly different.
I’d like to see the ten most Googled women in prison. Sure as hell wouldn’t see Madonna’s zombie ass up there as criminals have more respect for themselves.
Actually they prolly don’t have Internet access in prison. Though, that plus 3 hots and a cot sounds like heaven to me.
where is justin beiber? (i spelled that right? fuck it who cares)
I don’t recognize any of these porn stars.
Katy Perry, you say? But no Katie Banks?!?
+1
“*M.I.A. results also pick up some hits for soldiers missing in action and Miami.”
No. Fucking. Shit. Pretty sure MIA should come off the list.
something doesn’t seem right. cher almost double miley cyrus? and then the top 10 overall searched people is topped by 2 gentlemen who weren’t exactly making daily headlines until they died in the last month of the year? this is going to sound douchey, but did the world forget how to google until paul walker died? i don’t remember hearing about what he was up to in june. what about the royal baby? or rob ford? the pope? aaron hernandez but no kanye or baby kanye thing? something’s not adding up
Whoa, I totally missed Paul Walker’s death.
I agree though… some weird metrics are at play here.
and wait, so miley is #8 on the list of top searched female pop stars, but #5 overall?
I used Bing so none of my searches mattered. But of the 2 lists I only searched JLaw