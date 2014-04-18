Belle & Sebastian, the Wes Anderson of bands, recently teamed up with the Songs for Kids Foundation to brighten the lives of the young patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta by covering…Journey? It’s an odd choice for the Scottish twee-heads, but they pull it off with a quaintly cute acoustic version, though you might be able to hear the music over you simultaneously saying “awwwwwwwwwww” and crying. Watch it below.
Belle & Sebastian Covered Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin” At A Children’s Hospital
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.18.14
