Three years after sharing his fifth project, Immigrant, XO Records signee Belly is back in actually with his newly-released album, See You Next Wedneday. It’s a project that comes with 19 songs and guest appearances from Big Sean, Young Thug, The Weeknd, Nas, Benny The Butcher, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Nav, PnB Rock, and more. In addition to the album’s arrival, Belly graces fans with a video for “Die For It,” an effort that features contributions from The Weeknd and Nas.

The visual opens with Belly walking in the midst of destruction. Rumble and burning buildings surround him as he raps about the many hardships he overcame in life. Following a haunting hook from The Weeknd, Nas steps to the mic to relay thoughts that fall in line with those that Belly shared in his own verse. While Belly and Nas can be seen in the video, The Weeknd’s presence is captured on various screens that appear throughout the visual.

Prior to the album’s release, Belly revealed that See You Next Wednesday received approval from none other than Jay-Z. “Before I officially close out an album, there’s two people I play it for to get the seal of approval: Hov and Abel,” Belly wrote in a tweet. “That being said, I can officially say the album is done.”

You can listen to “Die For It” in the video above.

See You Next Wednesday is out now via XO Records/Roc Nation. Get it here.

