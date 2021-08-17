It’s been a minute since we last heard from Toronto-based rapper Belly, who last dropped a full-length project in 2018 (Immigrant). Throughout 2021, though, he’s been more active than ever, releasing the singles “Money On The Table” with Benny The Butcher, the Moneybagg Yo-assisted “Zero Love,” and “Better Believe” featuring Young Thug and Belly’s XO Records boss The Weeknd. Today, he announced the culmination of all this activity: His upcoming album See You Next Wednesday, sharing the cover, tracklist, and release date, August 27.

In addition to the aforementioned tracks, See You Next Wednesday will also include feature appearances from Big Sean, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Nas, Nav, and PnB Rock. It will also have production from Belly himself, DannyBoyStyles, The ANMLS, and The Weeknd. In January, when Belly gave the first inklings that the album was on the way, he noted that the album is also approved by two of the more prominent voices in hip-hop: Jay-Z and The Weeknd.

“Before I officially close out an album, there’s two people I play it for to get the seal of approval: Hov and Abel,” he tweeted. “That being said, I can officially say the album is done.”

See You Next Wednesday is due 8/27 via XO Records and Roc Nation. You can pre-save it here.