Toronto rapper Belly is on the comeback trail, with a new album, See You Next Wednesday, he’s promoting with a string of strong singles and revitalized videos including “IYKYK,” “Money On The Table,” and “Zero Love” featuring Moneybagg Yo. Today, he keeps the rollout rolling with the explosive video for his latest single, “Better Believe,” which features his XO Records leader The Weeknd and Atlanta trap mad scientist Young Thug.

The video seems to take a lot of inspiration from The Terminator, with Belly rapping in an auto factory while The Weeknd blows up an oil refinery and Thugger takes a direct hit from an 18-wheeler and walks it off (all references to scenes from the 1984 sci-fi thriller).

And while Belly gears up to release See You Next Wednesday, his first new album since 2018’s Immigrant, his collaborators also have a few things in the works. The Weeknd has hinted that he has a full body of work on the way, while Thug is set to produce and star in a musical dance dramedy, Throw It Back, with Tiffany Haddish and Us star Shahadi Wright Joseph.

Watch Belly’s “Better Believe” video featuring The Weeknd and Young Thug above.

