Moneybagg Yo is having the best year of his career so far. The Memphis native’s fourth album, A Gangsta’s Pain, sat atop the Billboard album charts for a pair of non-consecutive weeks, marking the first time he had a project go No. 1. The rapper has been promoting the album with a bunch of music videos, including “Free Promo,” “Hard For The Next,” and “Time Today.” But now he joins Belly in a video for their collaboration, “Zero Love.”

The video sees the pair bring their talents to the middle of a desert to fire off their confident bars. It also presents a group of dancers performing dabke, a traditional middle eastern dance as Belly described in an Instagram post. “Zero Love” is set to appear on Belly’s upcoming album, See You Next Wednesday, which will arrive through XO Records and Roc Nation. The project, which will be Belly’s first full-length release since his 2018 album, Immigrant, has yet to receive an official release date.

As for Moneybagg, the new video arrives after he teamed up with Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant for “Rookie Of The Player,” a track that appeared in the NBA player’s documentary Promiseland.

You can watch the video for “Zero Love” above.