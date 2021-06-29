Young Thug Is Producing And Starring In A Film With One Of The Stars Of ‘Us’

Young Thug is about to make the jump from music to film and, in typical Young Thug fashion, he’s diving in with both feet, making sure to have his hands in as many aspects of the production as possible. Not only is he executive producing and starring in the film, titled Throw It Back and described in a press release as a musical dramedy, but he is also overseeing its soundtrack.

Throw It Back will co-star Shahadi Wright Joseph, the young actress who Zora (and her Tethered counterpart Umbrae) in Jordan Peele’s 2019 horror-thriller Us, giving the film some added punch in the star power department. Per the press release, the film will be directed by Shadae Lamar Smith, whose credits include three Black Eyed Peas music videos (“Mami,” “New Wave,” and “Yes Or No”) and several shorts, as well as the feature The Heyday Of The Insensitive Bastards, which featured James Franco and Kristen Wiig.

Produced by Tiffany Haddish’s She Ready Productions (Haddish will play a supporting role in the film), the film’s logline is provided in the press release and can be seen below.

Throw It Back follows Wytrell, a high school senior who has never stood out from the crowd. After a controversial superstar Miami rapper decides to feature the renowned dance team from her high school in his latest music video, it throws the school into chaos, and Wytrell battles for a spot on the squad and her final chance to be in the spotlight. The film is a dance-filled musical dramedy set to a soundtrack of southern hip hop and HBCU collegiate band rhythms.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.