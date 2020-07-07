Benny The Butcher Flexes His Influence On ‘Deal Or No Deal’

Griselda Records‘ takeover continues with the release of the label’s latest single, Benny The Butcher’s “Deal Or No Deal.” Over a typically menacing Daringer production, Benny flexes his influence over the streets of his native Buffalo, New York, detailing drug deals, label deals, and the spoils of both. As he says at the one-minute mark of the dark song, “I make coke rap sound like a new invention.”

Benny’s single follows the release of fellow Griselda member Westside Gunn‘s second project of 2020, Flygod Is An Awesome God 2. As yet, Benny is the only member of the core trio who hasn’t yet released a project, but he’s also been the lowest-key member of the group so far. While he’s proven to be every bit as prolific as his cohorts, his production rate has also been more methodical; in the last three years since Griselda signed a label deal with Shady Records, he’s focused primarily on collaborative efforts like 2019’s Statue Of Limitations with Smoke DZA. However, in 2018, he did release Tana Talk 3, the well-received full-length album that has fans still anticipating its followup. If Benny keeps up with his labelmates Conway and Gunn, that should be coming along any day now. Stay tuned.

Listen to Benny The Butcher’s “Deal Or No Deal” above.