You know that feeling when there’s an emerging talent that you dig in a big way, and you want to see them really thrive? Well, good news: That’s happening a few times this week! Rap up-and-comer Noname dropped her long-awaited sophomore record, Dilly Dally is asserting their alternative rock dominance, and The Dirty Nil is bringing their aggressive rock music down to the states from Canada.

Meanwhile, Aphex Twin is back with more electronic goodness, Willie Nelson is the Energizer bunny of the music world, and Carrie Underwood begins her big comeback following a traumatic injury.

Noname — Room 25

Two years is forever in the music world, and that’s how long it’s been since Noname’s well-received 2016 breakout Telefone. The record was only just announced a few days ago, so this is one you’ll be able to experience completely fresh, which is something that Noname’s excellent, poetic rapping deserves.

Dilly Dally — Heaven

Nobody around today has a more intense ’90s alternative rock edge than this Toronto group. They’ve proven it with their new record, particularly tracks like the atmospheric and brooding “Doom,” the rocking “I Feel Free,” and the sludgy “Sober Motel.”



Aphex Twin — Collapse

One of the most celebrated electronic innovators is back with a new EP, his first release as Aphex Twin since the 2016 EP Houston, TX 12.17.16. Songs like “T69 Collapse” prove that Richard D. James remains a master of combining glitchy electronics with warm, atmospheric qualities that keep the song (and the listener alike) from falling off the edge.

6lack — East Atlanta Love Letter

6lack is a versatile talent, capable of singing and rapping over some deep, bassy beats, as evidenced by “Nonchalant,” from his new album that represents big for his home. The follow-up to 2016’s Free 6lack was highly anticipated, and now that it’s here, it’s not a hip-hop release to be missed.

The Dirty Nil — Master Volume

If you want rock and roll, you got it. The Ontario group won the Juno Award for Breakthrough Group Of The Year in 2017, and now it's the USA's turn to rock out along with them. "Listen up, motherf–ker," the band's Luke Bentham sings at the start of "I Don't Want That Phone Call," and you really should.