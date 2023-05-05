The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Armani White, IDK, and more. It was kind of a slow week for new hip-hop, with only a handful of artists releasing fresh music including Will.I.Am and Lil Wayne, Russ, and Luh Tyler, although there were a few underground picks were checking out in Jeleel’s Real Raw! and Billy Woods and Kenny Segal’s Maps. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending May 5, 2023.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Armani White — Road To Casablanco The “Billie Eilish” rapper releases his first major-label EP as a prelude to his major-label debut album. Naturally, it includes his breakout hit, along with the remix featuring Ludacris, a few features from the likes of ASAP Ferg, Denzel Curry, and Fivio Foreign, and an encouraging voicemail from his grandmother, who thinks he looks a little tired lately and doesn’t quite understand his music.

Conway The Machine — Won’t He Do It If you know Conway The Machine, you know what you’re getting with this one. Yes, Benny and Westside Gunn come through for some verses, but so does Fabolous, who is sort of the forebear of their entire style if you think about it. Ransom, Jae Skeese, Goosebytheway, and 7xvethegenius all contribute as well. Destroy Lonely — If Looks Could Kill Destroy Lonely almost seems like the antithesis of his pops, 2000s-era sidekick rapper I-20 — although he does fill a similar role in Playboi Carti’s Opium clique. Where I-20 rapped rugged verses over thunderous proto-trap production, Lonely taps into a looser vein of off-kilter rebel music. But where his dad was mainly known for his appearances alongside label chief Ludacris, Lonely seems to be able to stand on his own — his debut project only features one guest star, fellow Opium roster addition Ken Carson.

IDK — F65 IDK’s long-awaited official follow-up to 2021’s USEE4YOURSELF is super stacked, with 20 tracks flitting from high-speed battle rap to soulfully meandering introspection. There’s even some jazzy social commentary on “Mr. Police,” flashing IDK’s broad-ranging tastes and cheeky sense of humor. OhGeesy — Geezyworld 2 The ratchet-rap turn-up artist follows up his 2021 solo debut Geezyworld with another 21 tracks of post-hyphy LA scene rap, helped along by appearances from Bino Rideaux, Kalan.FrFr, Kamaiyah, and one of the pioneers of the subgenre, Tyga.

Singles/Videos Belly — “Ambiance” I’ve wondered why things didn’t seem to pan out for Belly. The XO/Roc Nation signee has all the tools you would hope add up to a breakout star: polished flow, incisive songwriting, big-name cosigns, and a golden ear for beats. And yet. Sometimes I think it’s all down to naming his debut album Mumble Rap, overestimating rap fans’ ability to sniff out a satire. Oh well. The man still generates some of the best hip-hop just below the radar, and I’m more than happy to see him keep at it, especially as he continues to produce gems like this one.

Dej Loaf — “100 Million” Indie Dej Loaf has been something of a revelation, returning to the airy, melodic style that defined her breakout single “Try Me.” Without having to chase trends to please a label’s accountants, she sounds cozier than ever in her own lane, something she stresses here. “I was getting back to me,” she admits of her recent hiatus. “I was trying to find me some peace.” Now that she has, we can’t wait to see the results. Gucci Mane — “Pissy” Feat. Roddy Ricch & Nardo Wick It’s been somewhat quiet on the Gucci Mane front lately — and with good reason. The trap godfather has gotten married, had a kid, and struggled to manage a label roster that has been decimated by criminal activity and street violence for the last couple of years. It’s understandable he’d want — or need — to take a break. But he’s back now, and what a way to break the silence, continuing his longstanding tradition of teaming up with young, rising stars and showing them that, like LeBron, he can still keep up.