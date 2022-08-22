All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw the first Blackpink in a good while and Red Hot Chili Peppers similarly kicking off a new era. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters. Also find our Uproxx HQ Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly with the best new music, at the end of this post.

Blackpink — “Pink Venom” It had been two years without a new Blackpink single but that changed last week with “Pink Venom,” the first look at Born Pink. The tune has a lot going on, a hip-hop-heavy tune with a rhythmic, engaging, sitar-driven instrumental on which the group members deliver lyrics in both English and Korean. Offset — “54321” As the future of Migos continues to remain uncertain, the trio’s members are out here doing their own thing. Last week, Offset flexed some solo muscle with “54321,” which includes some possible allusions to the group drama, including lyrics seemingly referencing Takeoff and being in a group.

Nicki Minaj — “Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)” Minaj’s alter ego Roman Zolanski pops up every now and again, and made a fresh appearance last week on the “Roman Remix” of “Super Freaky Girl.” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes of the rework, “While the Rick James-sampling beat remains the same and she uses the same pre-chorus, she restructures the song to add a third rapid-fire verse that sees her continue the spelling exercise from the hook and boast about her career longevity.” Maren Morris and Zedd — “Make You Say” Maren Morris and Zedd had one of 2018’s defining hits with “The Middle,” and now the duo has reunited on another collaboration, “Make You Say.” This one is ready for summer, starting with a warm and simple instrumental before the energy picks up and leads into a radio-ready hook.

Red Hot Chili Peppers — “Tippa My Tongue” RHCP has been on a roll since guitarist John Frusciante returned to the group; They dropped Unlimited Love earlier this year and they recently announced yet another 2022 double album, Return Of The Dream Canteen. They offered the first look at the LP a few days ago with “Tippa My Tongue,” a characteristically funky tune that shows the near-40-year-old group still operating at a high level. Jean Dawson — “Three Heads” Dawson isn’t an artist who’s easily placed in a single box when it comes to genre, so new music from him could sound like just about anything. In the case of his latest single, “Three Heads,” Dawson sings and raps over a mostly guitar-driven, alternative rock-inspired instrumental.

Milli and Jackson Wang — “Mind Games” 88rising continues to establish itself as an important force in the modern music landscape, and a couple of the label’s artists continued that track record of excellence on a new collaboration, “Mind Games.” Uproxx’s Armon Sadler notes of the tune, “Labelmates Milli and Jackson Wang have no interest in the complications of love, singing their hearts out in full rejection of anything that doesn’t bring them pleasure in the track written by Gallant and produced by Monsters & Strangers.” Demi Lovato — “Eat Me” Feat. Royal & The Serpent Last week was relatively slow in terms of new albums, but the most recognizable figure to drop a new LP was Demi Lovato. She returned with Holy Fvck, a highlight of which is the Royal & The Serpent-featuring “Eat Me,” a heavy and guitar-driven tune that’s emblematic of the rock/alternative focus Lovato had while crafting her new material.