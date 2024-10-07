All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Coldplay continue their march to the end and Leon Bridges continue his consistent run. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Coldplay — “Moon Music” Coldplay has two albums left on their roadmap: a musical and “a very tiny album.” Right now, though, we have their latest, Moon Music, and it’s worth paying attention to. Lisa — “Moonlit Floor” No, this isn’t Sixpence None The Richer’s 1998 hit “Kiss Me.” Lisa did a lovely job at bringing the track to 2024, though, via “Moonlit Floor,” a disco-leaning bop that heavily borrows from the iconic “Kiss Me” chorus.

Leon Bridges — “Panther City” Bridges is undeniably one of Texas’ finest exports in recent years, but he hasn’t left his home state behind. His new album Leon is out now and it includes a loving ode to Fort Worth with “Panther City.” The Smile — “Bodies Laughing” Radiohead fans are in a weird spot: The band hasn’t been active in years, but Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood are busy as ever with The Smile. The group just dropped Cutouts, their second new album of 2024, and it definitely softens the sting of Radiohead’s absence.

Faye Webster — “After The First Kiss” Webster could have coasted for the rest of 2024 after delivering with Underdressed At The Symphony earlier this year. Instead, last week, she dropped “After The First Kiss,” a new single that’s right in her lush and languid lane. Pharrell, Swae Lee, and Lil Yachty — “Doodleverse (Draw Me Closer)” Pharrell always has something cooking, and his latest venture is Doodles, a new sort of multimedia empire about which you can learn more here. Music is of course involved, and last week, he tapped Swae Lee and Lil Yachty to join him on the storytelling, psychedelic “Doodleverse.”

Lil Durk — “Monitoring Me” It looked like Durk was preparing to drop Love Songs 4 The Streets 3, but instead, it’s Deep Thoughts that he announced, which is set to drop later this month. He teased the project with “Monitoring Me,” a boastful, in-your-face tune. Victoria Monét — “1900’s” Quietly, Victoria Monét basically dropped a whole new album last week, via a Jaguar II deluxe edition that adds ten new songs. Among them is “1900’s,” a groovy tune that spins the “party like it’s 1999” trope.