All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Dua Lipa squeeze some more radical optimism out of 2024 and a host of Latin stars unite on a single track. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Dua Lipa — “These Walls” Feat. Pierre de Maere Dua Lipa dropped Radical Optimism (for which she received exactly 0 Grammy nominations, it turns out) in May, but she’s not finished with it yet. Last week, she unveiled a new version of “These Walls,” this time featuring Pierre de Maere, who brings some French to the mix. Karol G, Feid, DFZM — “+57” Feat. Ovy On The Drums, J Balvin, Maluma, Ryan Castro, and Blessd Colombia has spawned a bunch of new musical favorites in recent years, and just about all of them link up on the star-studded new song, “+57“: On the track are Karol G, Feid, DFZM, Ovy On The Drums, J Balvin, Maluma, Ryan Castro, and Blessd.

Zach Bryan — “This World’s A Giant” Amid quite the personally tumultuous week for Zach Bryan, he dropped an introspective new song, “This World’s A Giant.” The next day, he came through with another one, “High Road.” Cordae — “Syrup Sandwiches” Feat. Joey Badass Cordae and Joey Badass just came through with their first-ever collab, “Syrup Sandwiches.” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes the song “is exactly what you’d expect of them: lyrically focused, packed to the gills with double entendre, and evocative of a bygone era in rap when beats pulled heavier focus from jazz and funk than drum machine 808s.”

Ab-Soul — “9 Mile” After 2022’s Herbert, Ab-Soul is back with his latest album, Soul Burger. He called on some friends to help out with this one, including Vince Staples, Doechii, JID, and Ty Dolla Sign. BadBadNotGood — “Poeira Cósmica” Feat. Tim Bernardes BadBadNotGood and São Paulo’s Tim Bernardes have apparently built a rapport after Bernardes opened for the band in 2019, at their first show in Brazil: Last week, they linked up on “Poeira Cósmica,” a gorgeous new collab.

Griff — “Last Night’s Mascara” Uproxx cover star Griff dropped her latest album, Vertigo, in July. She’s not done yet, though, as she just unveiled “Last Night’s Mascara,” which she says stemmed from “a forgotten beat.” Kenny Mason — “Hoodrat” Mason unveiled his latest album, 9, earlier this year, and now he has shared his first new song since then. The track is “Hoodrat” and it’s both ethereal and hard-hitting, with its vocally-driven instrumental and Mason’s upbeat lyrical rhythm.