All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Latto, Chlöe, and others launch fresh eras. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Latto — “Squeeze” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion Latto and Megan Thee Stallion have become musical buds in recent years, linking up on Meg’s “Budget” and Latto’s “Sunday Service” remix. Now they’ve reunited on another Latto tune, this time the sultry “Squeeze” from her new album Sugar Honey Iced Tea. Chlöe and Halle — “Want Me” Chloe and Hally Bailey have gone their separate ways musically, but that doesn’t mean the Chloe X Halle duo is against working together, as the sisters proved by reuniting on Chlöe’s “Want Me.” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams describes the song as “a wistful track that finds the duo pondering one of life’s most relatable phenomena (‘Why is it the ones we don’t want that want us?’) over a downtempo beat composed of a simple guitar loop complimented by finger snaps.”

Beabadoobee — “Beaches” One of Uproxx’s most anticipated albums of the rest of the year is here (Latto is also on that list, by the way). Beabadoobee’s This Is How Tomorrow Moves dropped today and it’s filled with highlights like the anthemic pop-rocker “Beaches.” Asake and Travis Scott — “Active” Nigerian star Asake just dropped his third album, Lungu Boy, and he branched outside of his native country to recruit Travis Scott for “Active.” As the title suggests, it’s a super fun tune that sees the two getting out there and making things happen.

J Balvin and Feid — “Doblexxó” J Balvin told Uproxx of his new album Rayo, “This is an era full of joy. This is an era where I am making music for myself, remembering those beginnings that pushed me to be what we are today, and I’m happy to share this with the world alongside a new generation of very talented artists. This era is pa’ la cultura [for the culture].” Polo G — “Darkside” At long last, after a series of delays, Polo G’s HOOD POET (now an acronym for “He Overcame Obstacles During Pain Or Emotional Trauma”) finally dropped. The rapper celebrated with a video for “Darkside,” a personal number that sees him reflecting on some of his struggles.

Kali Uchis — “Simple” After impressing with her Orquídeas album at the top of 2024, Uchis has returned to that universe and expanded it with Orquídeas Parte 2. The deluxe edition adds some new songs, including the smooth “Simple.” NIKI — “Buzz” NIKI has been teasing her new album Buzz for the past few months now, and she’s been putting out terrific vibes with advance singles like “Too Much Of A Good Thing.” The full album is here and there are vibes aplenty, like on the lofi title track.