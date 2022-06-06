All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Post Malone’s new album drop and the return of Polo G. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters. Also find our Uproxx HQ Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly with the best new music, at the end of this post.

Post Malone — “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol” Feat. Fleet Foxes Post Malone is well known for his musical interests outside of his rap/pop lane, like when he and Travis Barker played a full set of Nirvana covers and when he and Billy Strings covered Johnny Cash. He worked a bit of that into his new album Twelve Carat Toothache, too, by getting Fleet Foxes involved. Robin Pecknold’s distinct vocals carry the track throughout, playing nicely with Malone’s own singing and the brooding instrumental. Polo G — “Distraction” Polo G had a massive summer last year when Hall Of Fame was a No. 1 album for him. Whether or not Summer 2022 goes the same remains to be seen, but Polo did drop off “Distraction,” which arrived alongside a creative video that sees Polo in the arcade, beating up a streamer, boxing on top of a birthday cake, and other visually interesting goings-on.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs — “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” Feat. Perfume Genius In early 2020, Karen O, in reference to Yeah Yeah Yeahs, declared, “It feels like time to have something new out there.” Now, over two years later, the band has made good on that tease: Last week, they announced Cool It Down, the group’s comeback album. They also shared “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World,” a grandiose and atmospheric track on which they get a perfect assist from Perfume Genius. Lakeyah — “Mind Yo Business” Feat. Latto Lakeyah and Latto are two of rap’s finest up-and-comers, so naturally, them linking up on “Mind Yo Business” went well. Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes that on the song, the rappers “display some aggressive chemistry on the fast-paced track, which finds them boasting their big-money moves while warning haters not to stick their noses where they don’t belong.”

070 Shake — “Medicine” Modus Vivendi was a big album for 070 Shake, as the 2020 LP was her debut and it was well-received critically. It is also a tough act to follow but Shake did so this week with her sophomore album, You Can’t Kill Me. When the album finally dropped last week, Shake shared a video for “Medicine,” an synth-driven and aggressive-but-measured single. Angel Olsen — “Ghost On” In her review of Olsen’s new album Big Time, Uproxx’s Carolyn Droke notes, “Pairing Olsen’s mourning with her infatuation with her partner, it’s no wonder Big Time leans into the alt-country genre. Her slight country drawl and twangy steel guitar makes sense within the context of Olsen’s musical trajectory, especially since she now resides on the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains. The album walks listeners through her personal torment, something Olsen has never shied away from in the past.”

Gucci Mane — “Mrs. Davis” A lot of songs are about counting notches in your bedpost, but that’s not Gucci Mane, who met now-wife Keyshia Ka’Oir Davis back in 2010. She’s the subject of Mane’s new single “Mrs. Davis,” on which he lovingly pays tribute to how she has continually stuck by him, through good and bad: “I was at my worst, so you deserve my best / I treat you like a queen ’cause you deserve the best / Said I’d get twenty years, she didn’t break a sweat / Went from kissin’ in the jail to kissin’ on a jet.” Swae Lee and Diplo — “Tupelo Shuffle” Feat. Gary Clark Jr. and Austin Butler The new Elvis Presley biopic is interesting from a musical perspective in that its soundtrack is giving modern artists, often ones whose styles don’t really align with that of The King, a chance to offer their take on Presley’s style. Swae Lee and Diplo take a crack at it with “Tupelo Shuffle,” which is built on an interpolation of “That’s All Right Mama” and features Gary Clark Jr., who plays Arthur Crudup (the original artist of the song) in the movie.