No more teasers, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ new song, “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” featuring Perfume Genius is here. And since we all had to wait for nearly a decade, they’ve also just officially announced the release of their next album, Cool It Down.

The eight track album from the trio of Karen O, Nick Zinner, and Brian Chase, is due out on September 30th and the band has already announced a slate of performances worldwide.

“To all who have waited, our dear fans, thank you, our fever to tell has returned, and writing these songs came with its fair share of chills, tears, and euphoria when the pain lifts and truth is revealed,” Karen O began in a statement. “Don’t have to tell you how much we’ve been going through in the last nine years since our last record, because you’ve been going through it too, and we love you and we see you, and we hope you feel the feels from the music we’ve made. No shying away from the feels, or backing down from what’s been gripping all of us these days. So yes we’ve taken our time, happy to report when it’s ready it really does just flow out.”

The album’s lead single is “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World,” which features Perfume Genius’ Michael Hadreas and was produced by TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek. O’s voice sounds as glorious as ever, while Hadreas brings depth to the vocal arrangement as they sing over Zinner’s possessed guitar, about the grim future that our planet could face if we keep living wastefully. “I see the younger generations staring down this threat, and they’re standing on the edge of a precipice, confronting what’s coming with anger and defiance,” O says. “It’s galvanizing, and there’s hope there.”

Watch the Cody Critcheloe-directed video for “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” above and check out the album art and tracklist below, as well as Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ up-to-date list of upcoming live shows.

1. “Spitting Off the Edge Of The World” Feat. Perfume Genius

2. “Lovebomb”

3. “Wolf”

4. “Fleez”

5. “Burning”

6. “Blacktop”

7. “Different Today”

8. “Mars”

06/05 — O2 Apollo @ Manchester, UK

06/07 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/08 —London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/11 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022

07/20 — Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena

07/22 — Yelgun, Australia @ Splendour in the Grass 2022

07/24 — Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion

07/29 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival 2022

09/18 —Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

10/01 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

10/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Cool It Down is out 9/30 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.