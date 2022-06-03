Polo G Looks To Eliminate Every ‘Distraction’ In His New Video

Polo G announced his new single “Distraction” with a comical trailer on Instagram where famed TikToker Kai Cenat is shown going mad trying to find the source of a song playing. He ultimately finds his headphones and places them on his ears only to then be blown away by the music that pierces through them. It is now clear why he was so consumed, as the new visual shows Polo G in the back of a police car after being arrested, graduating, beating up an online streamer, and performing surgery all before enjoying dinner with a woman. The refrain closes with “Bring out the best in me or be a distraction,” bringing the messaging of the record and accompanying video full circle.

“Distraction” is Polo’s first proper 2022 release after the Billboard 200 chart-topping success Hall Of Fame from last summer, notably beating out the Migos’ Culture III which arrived that same weekend. The Chicago rapper then released the deluxe version, Hall Of Fame 2.0, less than six months later. Though the video for “Don’t Play” featuring Lil Baby from the deluxe did release this year, the 23-year-old otherwise stuck to collaborations with Fivio Foreign and PGF Nuk before unloading the new, focused single.

Check out “Distraction” in the video above.