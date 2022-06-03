Gucci Mane Shows His Gratitude For His Wife’s Love And Loyalty In His Lavish ‘Mrs. Davis’ Video

Gucci Mane met his now-wife Keyshia Ka’Oir Davis back in 2010. Since then the two have been side-by-side through their respective ups and downs. After an arrest in 2013, and an eventual plea deal where he accepted a charge for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Gucci Mane would go on to spend two years behind bars. Through it all, Ka’Oir stayed by his side. A year and a half after his release, Gucci and Keyshia would go on and get married, and three years later, the two gave birth to their first child as a couple, a baby boy they named Ice Davis.

It’s all these occurrences and more between the couple that has Gucci Mane eternally grateful for his companion in his new song “Mrs. Davis.” Gucci sings his praises about his wife with lines like “Had to buy her two rings, ’cause we got married twice / A million dollar push present ’cause she carry ice.” The track also arrived with a matching video that captures the couple’s lavish love as sip champagne on a plane and spend time with their song Ice.

Gucci’s “Mrs. Davis” continues what’s been an active year for him. Prior to the new single, he released “Serial Killers,” “Blood All On It,” and “Rumors” with Lil Durk.

You can watch the video for “Mrs. Davis” above.

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.