All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans should hear. This week, Jorja Smith shared her project Be Right Back, T-Pain and Kehlani linked up for “I Like Dat, and HER released the music video for her rising song “Come Through” featuring Chris Brown.

Jorja Smith — Be Right Back Jorja Smith‘s Be Right Back is a musical project just for her fans. It’s been a minute since her 2019 project Lost & Found. “It’s called be right back because it’s just something I want my fans to have right now, this isn’t an album and these songs wouldn’t have made it,” she said in a statement. “If I needed to make these songs, then someone needed to hear them too.” An album from Jorja is reportedly on its way soon but until then the U.K. singer has blessed us with eight soulful cuts to hold until then. T-Pain — “I Like Dat” Feat. Kehlani T-Pain flipped his own hit song, “Buy U A Drank” and tapped in Kehlani for a sunny R&B dream number titled “I Like Dat.” This song was definitely made to be heard poolside while enjoying a drank.

HER – “Come Through” Feat. Chris Brown The music video for HER‘s “Come Through” featuring Chris Brown is here, directed by Child. The song is steadily climbing its way up Billboard, peaking at No. 8 on the US R&B charts. “Come Through” is set to live on her forthcoming project Back Of My Mind. MK xyz — Sweet Spot Sweet Spot is MK xyz’s 6-song debut EP and her refreshing R&B sound makes this project certainly worth the listen. “The XYZ is the Sweet Spot. No labels, no expectations, where we say FUCK the rules,” the singer said of the project in a statement. “A sexy, yet sweet balance of any and everything.”

Miiesha — “Damaged” Australian singer Miiesha gets introspective on her song “Damaged” and equally delivers a track that’s easy to vibe out to. “‘Damaged’ is my most personal song yet and the most painful for me,” she said in a statement. “It is a song about the broken relationship I have with my mother, and how much I have wanted it to heal, and how much I have tried to fix it, only to find myself hurting more.” Elaine — “Right Now” The most streamed female artist in South Africa, Elaine, has been working on her forthcoming album for a little over a year now and “Right Now” is a taste of what’s to come from the talented artist. “Right Now” is a healing song that she wrote one day in the studio when she had a lot on her mind. The result was a song that helped her figure it out. “From now on, I’m letting everything go, focusing on myself, focusing on what it means to be me, focusing on what it is to be a woman, focusing on what it means to be an artist and only that,” she said of the song in an interview with Zane Lowe.