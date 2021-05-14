Considering her coolly poised presentation and jazzy vocal style, it might have surprised some fans to find that Jorja Smith has a song on her new EP called “Bussdown.” However, rather than a ratchet anthem, Jorja delivered a laid-back, reggae-influenced song that found her flexing, expressing her pride in being a self-made woman who can afford to treat herself. The video takes things a step further, imagining a world in which male-female dynamics are reversed by depicting the transaction between Jorja as an unscrupulous mechanic and her customer, who doesn’t realize he’s the one being taken for a ride.

While the visuals depict their glamorous exploits, Jorja and guest rapper Shaybo’s lyrics highlight how their money doesn’t absolve foul treatment at the hands of a male-dominated society or in their relationships. “If I go broke today, will you stay or leave?” questions Shaybo. Meanwhile, Jorja’s chorus sums up the reason for their vengeful mood: “Feels so bad to feel nice,” she croons. “But she can’t handle that, it comes with a small price.”

“Bussdown” appears on Jorja’s new EP Be Right Back, which dropped last night. The eight-track effort is her first since 2018’s Lost & Found.

Watch the video for “Bussdown” above and listen to Be Right Back here.

