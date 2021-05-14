A couple of weeks ago, T-Pain made a shocking discovery on his Instagram account. It turns out that the “Bartender” singer had accidentally ignored direct messages on the app from some of music and entertainment’s biggest names. Rather than sit and sulk about the missed opportunities, T-Pain turned it into something to laugh and learn from while apologizing to those who he accidentally ignored over the years. Despite the long-overdue response, many of the artists that reached out to T-Pain were still open to collaborating with him and today we’ve received the first of what could be many collaborations.

T-Pain connected with Kehlani for their brand new single, “I Like Dat,” an effort that flips the former’s classic 2005 record, “Buy U A Drank.” The duo previewed the song during a town hall that T-Pain held to apologize to all the people he ignored via Instagram DMs. Kehlani herself was excited for the collaboration to finally come to fruition as she took to Twitter to share her thoughts. “woke up out my sleep to say i really have a song wit t pain!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote. “on the flipped beat of Buy You A Drank!!!!!!! this b*tch Buy You A Drank Part 2!!!! what is my life!!!!!!!!!!”

You can check out the new track in the video above.

