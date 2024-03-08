Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday.
4batz united with Drake a remix of the former’s viral track, “Act II: Date @ 8” and Mary J. Blige announced the lineup for her third annual Strength Of A Woman Festival. Tyla revealed that a longstanding injury would force her to cancel her Tyla Tour dates while Kehlani teased the release of her upcoming album and SiR revealed the tracklist for his fourth album Heavy. Elsewhere, Yaya Bey takes on the dancefloor with her video for “Sir Princess Bad B*tch,” Josh Levi stopped by Uproxx Sessions to perform “Birthday Dance” and “She Keeps Comin’,” and SZA made an appearance on Sesame Street.
FLO — “Walk Like This”
London-based girl group FLO takes their first steps into 2024 with their confident new single “Walk Like This.” The record is presumably the first taste of their upcoming debut album which is set to arrive later this year. “It was the end of 2023 and we wanted to create something sexy, still fun and upbeat, and for the certified lover girl in us all,” the trio said about the song. “The song is about that energy you have when you embrace your sensuality and womanhood.”
Trevor Jackson — Heads Up
Four his first project since 2022’s Show Me Diamonds, Trevor Jackson returns with another 4-track EP thanks to Heads Up. The project brings Trevor back into the world of R&B with each song detailing a unique experience in love. It also delivers a pair of features from Malaika Terry and Parris LaDame.
Fridayy — “Without You”
Known for his powerful and heartfelt releases, Fridayy delivers another one with his latest single “Without You.” The sentimental record is one dedicated to the singer’s late father as Fridayy reflects on their last moments and picks up the pieces to move forward. The record is also one written for those who have dealt with the loss of a loved one.
Sinead Harnett — “The Most”
The road towards Sinead Harnett’s upcoming album Boundaries continues with her latest single “The Most.” On it, Harnett voices her frustrations with a partner who continues to do wrong despite their promises to improve and do better. The song also arrives with the promise of an official date for Boundaries coming soon.
Chase Shakur — The Stunt-Man Pack
After thriving in 2023 with It’s Not You, It’s Me, Atlanta-born singer Chase Shakur steps into his 2024 campaign with a two-pack for his growing fan base. The Stunt-Man Pack delivers the uptempo”Yolanda” and the sultry “Options” as new releases to join his impressive catalog. “I wanted to put two tracks together that felt different, but that a lot of people could relate to,” Shakur said about the songs.
Lekan — “614”
Nigerian-American singer Lekan blends the worlds of soul and trap R&B like few can and his latest single “614” proves that to be the case. The record begins as a soft, soul-leaning effort that’s nostalgic and warm before transforming into a bass-knocking effort that wakes up the room. It’s the duality you love to see in artists and Lekan does it well here. “This song is a slight introduction into my world and where I’m from, Lekan says in a press release. “I’m expressing the mentality I had to have within the place I grew up – hopeful and bright to dark and reflective.”
Tank — “Before We Get Started” Feat. Fabolous
Tank ended 2023 with his single “Willing” and now he’s back in 2024 with a new record. “Before We Get Started” arrives with a feature from Fabolous as both artists speak about the moment they decide to approach a woman who’s caught their attention. They acknowledge her hesitations about this love while promising to make it worthwhile.
Allyn — “Flood” Feat. BlueBucksClan
Sacramento singer Allyn has a fly bounce in her step on her new single “Flood” with BlueBucksClan. The record celebrates a successful life and the benefits that come with it, one being the ability to hit the strip club and flood the floor with money. “Flood” is surely a record you’ll want in your arsenal for the upcoming summer months.
Sango — “Show” Feat. Rochelle Jordan
With North Vol. 2 on the way, Sango teams up with Rochelle Jordan for their new single “Show.” The record is a promising taste of Sango’s upcoming album which will be his first since 2018’s In The Comfort Of, home of personal Sango-favorite, “Khlorine” with Smino. “Show” also follows “Masego’s Interlude” which is set to appear on North Vol. 2.
Devvon Terrell — “Call My Ex”
After ending 2023 with Weird Nights 2, Devvon Terrell has yet to take his foot off the gas, kicking off 2024 with three records. Following “Wasting You 20s” and “Simple Girls,” Terrell is back with “Call My Ex.” The record offers a simple solution to Terrell’s current relationship issues: to call his ex where he experienced a more genuine love than he currently does.
