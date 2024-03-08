FLO — “Walk Like This” London-based girl group FLO takes their first steps into 2024 with their confident new single “Walk Like This.” The record is presumably the first taste of their upcoming debut album which is set to arrive later this year. “It was the end of 2023 and we wanted to create something sexy, still fun and upbeat, and for the certified lover girl in us all,” the trio said about the song. “The song is about that energy you have when you embrace your sensuality and womanhood.” Trevor Jackson — Heads Up Four his first project since 2022’s Show Me Diamonds, Trevor Jackson returns with another 4-track EP thanks to Heads Up. The project brings Trevor back into the world of R&B with each song detailing a unique experience in love. It also delivers a pair of features from Malaika Terry and Parris LaDame.

Fridayy — “Without You” Known for his powerful and heartfelt releases, Fridayy delivers another one with his latest single “Without You.” The sentimental record is one dedicated to the singer’s late father as Fridayy reflects on their last moments and picks up the pieces to move forward. The record is also one written for those who have dealt with the loss of a loved one. Sinead Harnett — “The Most” The road towards Sinead Harnett’s upcoming album Boundaries continues with her latest single “The Most.” On it, Harnett voices her frustrations with a partner who continues to do wrong despite their promises to improve and do better. The song also arrives with the promise of an official date for Boundaries coming soon.

Chase Shakur — The Stunt-Man Pack After thriving in 2023 with It’s Not You, It’s Me, Atlanta-born singer Chase Shakur steps into his 2024 campaign with a two-pack for his growing fan base. The Stunt-Man Pack delivers the uptempo”Yolanda” and the sultry “Options” as new releases to join his impressive catalog. “I wanted to put two tracks together that felt different, but that a lot of people could relate to,” Shakur said about the songs. Lekan — “614” Nigerian-American singer Lekan blends the worlds of soul and trap R&B like few can and his latest single “614” proves that to be the case. The record begins as a soft, soul-leaning effort that’s nostalgic and warm before transforming into a bass-knocking effort that wakes up the room. It’s the duality you love to see in artists and Lekan does it well here. “This song is a slight introduction into my world and where I’m from, Lekan says in a press release. “I’m expressing the mentality I had to have within the place I grew up – hopeful and bright to dark and reflective.”

Tank — “Before We Get Started” Feat. Fabolous Tank ended 2023 with his single “Willing” and now he’s back in 2024 with a new record. “Before We Get Started” arrives with a feature from Fabolous as both artists speak about the moment they decide to approach a woman who’s caught their attention. They acknowledge her hesitations about this love while promising to make it worthwhile. Allyn — “Flood” Feat. BlueBucksClan Sacramento singer Allyn has a fly bounce in her step on her new single “Flood” with BlueBucksClan. The record celebrates a successful life and the benefits that come with it, one being the ability to hit the strip club and flood the floor with money. “Flood” is surely a record you’ll want in your arsenal for the upcoming summer months.