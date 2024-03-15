The first thing that caught my attention Orlando singer Isaiah Falls was how infectious, yet simple his breakout track “Florida Baby” is. Bouncy production that initially begins as sweet and tender before the drums arrive serves as the backdrop to Falls’ message to his “Florida Baby” — an independent woman who takes care of herself and doesn’t need a man, but doesn’t mind one if they’re worthwhile.

Falls’ vocals vary from song to song. The difference is sharp when you compare songs like “Florida Baby” and “Pain In My Voice.” On the former, Falls’ voice is pitched higher than other songs in his discography, and on “Pain In My Voice,” Falls’ vocals are brought down to earth to emphasize the emotions and pain he carries throughout the song. Then there’s “Sin On Purpose” which cements Falls’ voice as an instrument meant to be used in numerous ways, rather than just as is. The gritty “Flirty” and the soft and delicate “Tell The DJ” are additional examples of the wide field in which Falls employs his voice.

With a voice that plays all the roles he needs it to and songwriting that’s equally as good, Isaiah Falls has the ingredients to make a nice splash in 2024. A snippet he posted on TikTok is sure to make its rounds amongst ’90s R&B lovers this summer. Things are looking good for Isaiah Falls, so we caught up with the Florida native to learn about his inspirations, interests in and outside of music, and how he hopes to be remembered.

What is your earliest memory of music?

My earliest memory is growing up in church and my parents being a part of the band.

Who inspired you to take music seriously?

My two older brothers, both artists themselves, heavily influenced me to pursue music.

Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play?

I pick up a guitar every now and then, but only know how to play a handful of chords. It’s definitely something I’d love to get more experience with.

What was your first job?

My first job was being a busboy at a restaurant cleaning tables.

What is your most prized possession?

My laptop is my most prized possession.

What is your biggest fear?

My biggest fear is my mother passing before being given the chance to experience better days and where my career will take us.

Who is on your R&B/rap/afrobeats Mt. Rushmore?

Some of the most influential R&B artists to me are Miguel, Sampha, Aaliyah, and PartyNextDoor.

You get 24 hours to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details!

If I had 24 hours to myself to do absolutely anything with unlimited resources, I’d put all of my closest family and friends on a plane and take us somewhere special on vacation, probably somewhere like Greece, and treat them to anything they’d like.

What are your three most used emojis?

🤞🏽, 🫶🏽, 🤎.

What’s a feature you need to secure before you die?

A feature I need to secure in this lifetime is from Kendrick Lamar.

If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why?

If I could appear in a current TV show’s future season, I’d choose Euphoria based on how the show is shot and directed.

Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why?

I respect Vince Staples for being unapologetically himself, and I admire that.

Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about.

My opinion is a PBJ sandwich is the best sandwich of all time.

What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it?

The best song I’ve ever heard in my life is “Slow Motion,” by Juvenile. It’s the perfect balance of “smooth” and “playa.”