As a fan of R&B, you may have spent some portion of the year arguing against critics of the genre who believe it’s “dead” due to the changes it exhibited over the decades. Two years ago, I went on a whole spiel that argued against this belief before celebrating the best R&B albums of the year. In all honesty, fighting against the false death of R&B is a bit counterproductive when the signs of life are right there. Even then, celebrating its life seems to be closer to the end goal that we lover boys and girls have, as opposed to fighting to prove its life. Over the course of 2022, the life R&B of could be found through the return of tenured favorites like Steve Lacy and Ravyn Lenae who spent some time away from the mic. Frequents like Lucky Daye, Kehlani, and Giveon made quick returns to update their catalogs with impressive bodies of work. Elsewhere, names like Amber Mark and Zyah Belle took big steps into the spotlight with their albums, steps that were too big to ignore. So, without further ado, here are the best R&B albums of 2022 in alphabetical order.

Alex Isley & Jack Dine — Marigold Fighting against the pressures that come from her family’s musical legacy, Alex Isley continues to reach the bar set for her. Alongside producer Jack Dine, on Marigold, Alex pays homage to R&B’s traditional roots. Alex’s artistic growth is on full display in the delivery of her angelic vocals, and when paired with Dine’s divine production, it makes for a heavenly musical experience. In a half-hour, Marigold is a celestial soundtrack for diehard romantics. If she continues at this pace, in the coming years Alex will be one of the foremost figures within the genre. – Flisadam Pointer Amber Mark — Three Dimensions Deep The best things come in three(s). That’s a saying that Amber Mark knows too well, considering that the number has such a huge presence in her life. So, it’s no surprise that her third project and official debut album, Three Dimensions Deep, is her best and most-fulfilling body of work to date. Aside from it continuing a theme in her life, Mark’s debut beautifully explores the scary and/or exciting depths of love. Whether it be her hesitance to be trusting on “Most Men,” or her experience with a head-over-heels love on “Out Of This World,” or even the search of something for the spirit on “What It Is,” Mark’s album makes for a magical experience that’s too good to ignore. – Wongo Okon

Ari Lennox — Age/Sex/Location Social media has had a huge effect on how we do everything in our day-to-day lives, from something as simple as where we get our news to something more complex like the dynamic of our person-to-person relationships. Ari Lennox’s sophomore album Age/Sex/Location is born out of this world, and through anecdotes of romance, heartbreak, and growth, Dreamville’s First Lady indirectly acknowledges these hardships by creating a world of her own. With help from J. Cole, Lucky Daye, Chloe, and Summer Walker, Lennox signs into a world where she’s in control and her standards are met without her having to alter them in hopes of true love. – W.O. Arin Ray — Hello Poison With his sophomore album Hello Poison, Arin Ray learns that it’s impossible to deny love when it’s right in front of you. The project’s title is an oxymoron that welcomes the very thing that used to hurt him: love. Between records like the eccentric “This Is Nice” to the funky “Lovely,” Ray passionately displays his change of heart, going from hesitant to try again at love to the hope that his open feelings are matched and not left to waste. For Arin Ray, his second full-length album adds more to his already impressive palette of talents, proving that the Cleveland native is truly a special corner in R&B. – W.O.

Brent Faiyaz — Wasteland Brent Faiyaz, the enigmatic frontman of the musical ensemble Sonder and successful solo artist, dials up “toxic n**** R&B” to the umpteenth power with his second studio album, Wasteland. Throughout the 19-track project, Faiyaz welcomes us into his world of fast cars, designer clothes, beautiful women, and superstardom. The crooner treks through the pitfalls of love as he struggles with his growing notoriety. The project also offers a bit of dinner theater, with Faiyaz layering several skits throughout the project. – Alexis Oatman Domi & JD Beck — Not Tight The prodigious jazz duo delivered a futuristic debut album showcasing the full breadth of their mastery of keys (Domi) and drums (JD Beck). The pair sound like they could score an Adult Swim cartoon in their sleep and they bring Anderson .Paak, Snoop Dogg, Herbie Hancock, Mac DeMarco, and others along for the ride. Not Tight is as technically sound as it is ambitious, zany, youthful, and just plain dizzying. Domi & JD Beck could very well be the envoys for a future of jazz music flushed with tinges of R&B, hip-hop, and more in the process. – Adrian Spinelli

Ella Mai — Heart On My Sleeve Distill the essence of the Love Jones quote — “romance is about the possibility of the thing” — into 15 R&B songs, and you get Heart On My Sleeve. Ella Mai could’ve chased the next hit after “Boo’d Up” but committed to a substantial body of work — vulnerably parsing love and heartbreak, fallibility and titillation. The UK songstress’ flawless vocals demand to be felt, soaring atop ethereal beats (“Break My Heart”), smooth pockets (“A Mess” feat. Lucky Daye), or strings (“[Pieces”). Daye, Latto, and Roddy Ricch are welcomed, but Mai is the main character. – Megan Armstrong FKA Twigs — Caprisongs Arguably one of the more underrated albums from this year, FKA Twigs followed up her critically-acclaimed Magdalene with the dreamy, astro-themed Caprisongs. (She is, in fact, a Capricorn.) The record boasts party-ready collaborations with The Weeknd on the apt “Tears In The Club” and Pa Salieu on “Honda.” Still, Twigs proves once again that she’s also perfectly capable of shining on her own, with equally-enticing tracks like “Meta Angel.” – Lexi Lane

GIVĒON — Give Or Take GIVĒON’s soul-shaking baritone blasted him to the top of R&B (“Heartbreak Anniversary”) and even pop (“Peaches”). The velvet voice has something to say, too? Game over. The Long Beach export has described his debut LP, Give Or Take, as reading his diary to his mother, whose perspective on his heartbreak serves as bookends (“Let Me Go,” “Unholy Matrimony”). Singles “For Tonight” and “Lie Again” are soaring, universal ballads, but painstaking, slow-burning glue tracks like “Dec 11,” “July 16th,” “Make You Mine,” and “Tryna Be” posture him as a timeless storyteller. – M.A. Kehlani — Blue Water Road With their third studio album Blue Water Road, Kehlani allows themselves to be more vulnerable than ever. The 13-track project is presumably the first time the Oakland singer stands firm in their queerness, boldly addressing their love life and sexuality. From beginning to end, the album seems to flow perfectly in and out of each song, with the warmth and richness of ’90s R&B. Like ocean tides, this project beckons you to come closer and let the waves wash over you. – A.O.

Lokre — Elizabeth Lokre’s (pronounced lock-ree) debut album Elizabeth is a fine display of growth, maturity, and self-awareness. The Toronto singer’s project comes more than a decade into her musical career, but it’s the wisdom and knowledge that she gained along the way that helped to make Elizabeth the pristine album that it is. Her soothing vocals guide listeners through a tale of conquering her fears, fighting for her peace, and learning from her missteps. Through the 11 tracks on Elizabeth, Lokre dusts the past off of herself, settles into the present, and takes the steps forward for what is set to be a fruitful future. – W.O. Lucky Daye — Candydrip It didn’t take long for Lucky Daye to prove that he was the next best thing in R&B. Grammy nominations among other things for his 2019 debut Painted proved that, but for his second act, Candydrip, Daye sought to expand his range. The New Orleans singer was more flirtatious than ever on his latest effort, and he also brought more sounds into play, opting to spend more time in mischievous nighttime fun this time around. What makes Candydrip so good is Daye’s ability to blend his traditional sound with his experimental takes for a cohesive project that lets listeners see a new side of him as well as how wide his range is. – W.O.

PJ Morton — Watch The Sun Like many projects that arrived over the past 18 months, PJ Morton’s Watch The Sun is inspired by his experiences during the height of the pandemic. The New Orleans native confessed that the project’s title is inspired by his hope for better days during one of the darkest times in recent history. This hope is ejected through the warm-hearted and jazzy title track, the bouncy “My Peace,” the inspirational “Still Believe,” and the moving “The Better Benediction.” Through a listen of Watch The Sun, it’s clear that Morton succeeded in his goal of creating hope for tomorrow. The album’s backbone in gospel uses the genre as a source to point toward greener pastures while its roots in R&B, soul, funk, and jazz provide the perfect sonic landscape to fall in love with the records as well as Morton’s message. – W.O. Raveena — Asha’s Awakening Raveena gave us the psychedelic R&B album with South Asian flair that we never expected but always needed. Album opener “Rush” is a flowery, tabla-studded number inspired by Bollywood and sounds like colors and jewels. “Secret” is an exotic tune that feels like it was crafted in a palace and features Vince Staples. The album’s central character is a Punjabi space princess named Asha, an idea that came to Raveena on an art museum acid trip. And this euphoric sense of adventure and exploration from her is everywhere on Asha’s Awakening. – A.S.

Ravyn Lenae — Hypnos After a four-year hiatus from music, Chicago’s red-haired songstress, Ravyn Lenae, returned to drop Hypnos. The debut studio album is familiar, with Lenae’s signature high-pitched, breathy vocals reminiscent of Minne Riperton. Still, it positions the singer light years ahead of her previous efforts with futuristic production and burgeoning lyrical maturity, a la Brandy’s post-adolescent ‘Full Moon.’ The confidence present in the chorus of the Monte Booker-produced “Venmon” and lyrical depth of “Deep In The Word” properly reintroduce the artist and build upon Lenae’s moody sound initially found in her breakout tracks like 2018’s “Sticky.” Stick around for the album’s penultimate female-forward track, “Mercury,” for a taste of Lenae in fresh collaboration. The whisper tone and angsty lyrics on the track are assisted by alt-R&B breakout Fousheé, switching up from her typical collaborators to step into a new era. – Ellice Ellis Robert Glasper — Black Radio III Nearly a decade after its second installation, Robert Glasper sought to once again showcase the beauty behind Black music with Black Radio III. The incorporation of jazz, hip-hop, R&B, and soul, as well as collaborators that specialized in at least one of the aforementioned genres, made for an excellent compilation of what makes Black art, Black music specifically, so beautiful. Glasper uplifts his community with help from D Smoke and Tiffany Gouche on “Shine” while vying for longevity with PJ Morton and India.Arie on “Forever.” In addition to his own contributions, another thing that makes Black Radio III so memorable is Glasper’s ability to combine his diverse cast of collaborators into a project that remains cohesive, well-produced, and purposeful. – W.O.

Steve Lacy — Gemini Rights Though the astronomical fame of “Bad Habit” is deserved — it’s a ridiculously groovy track — it’s a shame how much attention was stolen from Steve Lacy’s Gemini Rights as a whole. The album is meant to be experienced in full, with the jittery atmosphere of “Helmet” following the quiet ambiance of “Static,” or the drama of “Cody Freestyle” prefacing the endearing piano-driven ballad “Amber.” Gemini Rights is a hypnotizing masterpiece from start to finish. – Danielle Chelosky Sudan Archives — Natural Brown Prom Queen For her latest album, and first in three years, Sudan Archives, born Brittney Parks, set out to do something new this time around. This change in direction produced Natural Brown Prom Queen. Truthfully, the 18-track project is another example of Sudan Archives going against the grain and doing things her way. Natural Brown Prom Queen focuses on a teenage girl named Britt, the album’s alter ego described as “the girl next door from Cincinnati who drives around the city with the top down.” Sudan Archives takes on the role of a naive, yet passionate teenager to cover themes about race, womanhood, and the loving relationships one has with their inner circle. It’s all done through atypical offerings of pop, R&B, and electronic that only further the true uniqueness and impressive artistry that lives within Natural Brown Prom Queen. – W.O.