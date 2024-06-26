Kehlani — Crash Two years removed from Blue Water Road, Kehlani returned with what will go down as her most fearless and boundary-pushing project to date. Crash, the Oakland singer’s fourth album, delivers 13 songs and features from Jill Scott, Young Miko, and Omah Lay for a riveting experience from Kehlani. Maeta — Endless Night After teasing the project for months, Maeta’s new EP Endless Night, executive produced by Kaytranada, is here! “I just want everyone to have fun, dance and be free this summer!” Maeta said in a press release for the EP, and through seven songs including “DJ Got Me” and a cover of “Mustang Sally,” Maeta and Kaytranada make that an easy thing to achieve.

Fridayy — “Baddest In The Room” Just a few months after he kicked off his 2024 campaign with “Without You,” Fridayy is back with a new song for the summer. “Baddest In The Room” arrives as a dancehall-inspired record that Fridayy uses to praise a woman who caught his attention during a night out. THEY. — “Diamonds And Pearls” Boy, has it been a while since we’ve heard from THEY.! The alterntive R&B duo comprised of Drew Love and Dante Jones released their third album Nü Moon last spring, and now their back to hopefully kickstart the road towards their fourth album. It begins with “Diamonds And Pearls,” a shimmering release with an ear-pleasing, groovy beat that is just what you hope for from THEY.

Savannah Ré — Something/Someone New Toronto singer Savannah Ré enters a new era as she’s now an independent artist. This newfound freedom is celebrated with her new EP Something/Someone New which she said is “a thank you, a 🙏🏾 to everyone still supporting through all the MAJOR shifts in my career/life.” With three songs — “Wake Up,” “So Beautiful,” and “Hangover.” Elijah Blake — “Company” At the beginning of August, singer Elijah Blake will release his new album Elijah. The rollout for the album began with the impressive “Sugarwater & Lime” and “Ghostbuster,” and it continues with the intimate “Company.” The record is a passionate effort that adds to the promise of what’s to come on Elijah.

Capella Grey — Vibe Responsibly, Vol. 1 An album over a year in the making, Bronx singer Capella Grey has finally released his debut, Vibe Responsibly, Vol. 1. It’s a lengthy project with 22 songs, but the party has plenty of big-name guests, as Cash Cobain, Jacquees, Young M.A, Tone Stith, French Montana, Fivio Foriegn, and more lend a hand to Capella’s debut. TA Thomas — “Risky” Certified crooner TA Thomas is back with another heartfelt and sentimental single thanks to “Risky.” The song captures the combined beauty and risks behind falling in love. It’s a step in the right direction for Thomas who is almost a year removed from his Caught Between 2 World project.

Avenoir — “Too Much” Edmonton singer Avenoir checks back in with his third single of year thanks to “Too Much.” Avenoir soft vocals and juxtaposed by the song’s thumping bass and quick-paced hi-hats for its first half. As for the second, Avenoir slows things down even further for a sensuous close that is quite reminiscent to Brent Faiyaz’s work. Tempest — “Cha Cha Freestyle” Want to know how fun LA singer Tempest is? Look no further than her latest singer “Cha Cha Freestyle.” With callbacks to the infamous dance song of the same name, Tempest invites listeners to get up on their feet and bust a move in whatever way they feel is most natural for them.