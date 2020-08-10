All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday.

This week, The Weeknd released a new song with Juice Wrld, Victoria Monet released her latest project Jaguar and Paloma Ford dropped X Tapes. Check out the rest of the best new R&B this week below.

The Weeknd — “Smile” Feat. Juice Wrld

Juice Wrld always wanted to work with The Weekend and this week the Toronto singer released their collaborative effort “Smile.” Its accompanying video features a painting of Juice, commemorating his life, and Abel as well.

Victoria Monet — Jaguar

Victoria Monet has been releasing sweet tunes such as “Dive” and “Moment” since the top of the year and now her full-length project Jaguar is here. The project is 9 songs deep with a sole feature from Khalid on the track “Experience.”

Paloma Ford — X Tapes

Los Angeles singer Paloma Ford delivered her latest release X Tapes this week. The project features 7 tracks including the Rick Ross-assisted “All For Nothing.”

Omarion — “Can You Hear Me?”

Omarion and T-Pain synced up for O’s single “Can You Hear Me?” and this week he released the visual for the uptempo track. The music video is a compilation of dancers showing off their skills as a way to spread joy.

Kyle Dion — “That Don’t Mean A Thing”

Kyle Dion released two fresh tracks this week including his feel-good vibe “That Don’t Mean A Thing.” The other single, “Stressed Out,” is a melodic expression of what everyone is going through during the pandemic.

Joy Denalane — “Top Of My Love”

Motown Records signee Joy Denalane shared the live session video to her soulful cut “Top Of My Love.” “Self-doubt and loneliness are not acceptable for the protagonist in the long run,” Joy says of the song via email.

Check out this week’s R&B picks, plus more on Uproxx’s Spotify playlist below.

