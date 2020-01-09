Khalid’s New Song, ‘Eleven,’ Is Ideal For A Late-Night Drive

The 2019 year served as Khalid’s most successful year to date. April saw the arrival of his sophomore album Free Spirit, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. As for the rest of the year, Khalid would travel the world for his Free Spirit World Tour and later drop a new single in “Up All Night.” Finally, before fully transitioning into the new year, Khalid would also receive his sixth overall Grammy nomination this time for Record of the Year for “Talk.”

Back in action for 2020, Khalid returns with “Eleven.” The song’s release should not come as a surprise to fans as he had mentioned the song in a tweet back in October. After a fan requested a “calm track asap,” Khalid made his entrance into 2020 with just that. Bearing a mid-tempo feel ideal for a late-night drive back home, Khalid’s latest single is sure to land heavy airplay in no time. Whether the single is the spark of an upcoming Khalid project remains to be seen, but what can be seen in the near future is Khalid potentially win his first Grammy away at the upcoming 62nd Grammy Awards.

To hear the new song, hit play on the lyric video above.