The 2020 edition of the Pitchfork Music Festival may have been one of the casualities of pandemic safety cancelations, but that doesn’t mean we have to miss out on the fest entirely. On Saturday, September 26, Pitchfork will have a special screening of the Best Of Pitchfork Music Festival which will include both a drive-in in Los Angeles and a livestream on Pitchfork’s website and YouTube channel. The performances were selected from 15 years of the festival, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the Movement For Black Lives. The stream will also feature a button to donate.

Performances will include appearances from Angel Olsen, Big Thief, Blood Orange, Carly Rae Jepsen Charli XCX, Danny Brown, FKA Twigs, Grimes, Jamila Woods, Kamasi Washington, LCD Soundsystem, Mitski, Perfume Genius, Rico Nasty, Robyn, Run the Jewels, Sleater-Kinney, Solange, and Wilco, with a live DJ performance from A-Trak. The flyer also promises surprise guests, which could be just about anyone with this festival’s eclectic history.

The livestream is set to begin at 7pm ET while the live screenings will take place at Los Angeles’ Hotel Figueroa at 7pm and 9:45pm PT. Masks will be required. Tickets for the screenings can be purchased here. For more information, visit Pitchfork.com.

