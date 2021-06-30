The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2021

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of June below.

The Roots — Do You Want More?!!!??! (Deluxe Edition) The Roots have been one of hip-hop’s finest groups for a long time and their ascent began with their 1995 major-label debut, Do You Want More?!!!??!. Now, they’re celebrating the iconic release with a slew of new reissues. The most expansive is the 4-LP edition, which includes a 24-page booklet and a whopping 18 bonus tracks, some of which have never been released and all of which were curated by Questlove. Get it here. 2Pac — Until The End Of Time (20th Anniversary Reissue) Before Tupac was prematurely taken from us, he had a hell of a career, to put it lightly. One of the highlights, his album Until The End Of Time, turns 20 this year, and now it’s available on “high-quality, 180-gram audiophile grade vinyl” for the first time in two decades. This 4-LP release is a special one, as it comes with previously unseen photos and even a tracklist handwritten by Tupac himself. Get it here.

PJ Harvey — White Chalk and White Chalk Demos PJ Harvey has essentially become the cornerstone of his monthly vinyl rundown with her regular rereleases. Her latest project to get the reissue treatment is White Chalk, her well-received seventh album from 2007. Also shared was a collection of demos, which were previously unreleased and are also available on CD and digital formats. Get White Chalk here. Get White Chalk Demos here. Dave Chappelle — 8:46 Last year, Dave Chappelle famously released 8:46, the title of which references how long Derek Chauvin had his knee of George Floyd’s neck before his death. Now the comedian is extending his special’s reach with a new Third Man Records reissue, which is pressed in a color edition that is limited, appropriately, to just 846 copies. Get it here.

Alicia Keys — Songs In A Minor (20th Anniversary Reissue) Alicia Keys came blazing out of the gate with her 2001 debut album Songs In A Minor. Now the chart-topping, multi-platinum release has gotten a fresh reissue that includes some enticing goodies. Most excitingly, there’s a pair of previously unreleased bonus tracks from the original album recording sessions: “Foolish Heart” and “Crazy (Mi Corazon).” Additionally, there’s also “Fallin’ – Ali Soundtrack Version” and “I Won’t (Crazy World),” the latter of which was previously available on the 10th Anniversary Physical Deluxe edition, meaning this is the first time it’s available to stream. Get it here. Lady Gaga — Chromatica Lady Gaga had one of 2020’s defining pop albums with Chromatica, and now she has come out with the ultimate edition of the album for diehard fans. This one is pressed on 180-gram black vinyl and comes with a trifold embossed jacket, a new 28-page booklet, and a 40-page fanzine. Get it here.

Rod Stewart — Rod Stewart: 1975-1978 (Box Set) Although Rod Stewart had a No. 1 album early in his career, he needed a boost after 1974’s Smiler, which was a relative chart flop in the US. He followed that by signing with Warner Bros. Records and busted out a quartet of prosperous albums, three of which were top-two on the charts: Atlantic Crossing (1975), A Night On The Town (1976), Footloose & Fancy Free (1977), and Blondes Have More Fun (1978). Those four pivotal records have been compiled on this new box set, which also features studio outtakes from each of them. Stewart himself says of the collection, “It’s extraordinary for me to look back on this era of my career. I think fans will enjoy experiencing these songs on vinyl. I know I did.” Get it here. Ludacris — Word Of Mouf (Vinyl Me, Please Reissue) Ludacris remains a pop-culture force today, and that was especially true when he released 2001’s Word Of Mouf, which features hits like “Area Codes” and “Move B*tch.” In celebration of the record’s 20th anniversary, it has gotten a slick new reissue via Vinyl Me, Please, which is pressed on “orange galaxy” vinyl and has a gorgeous overall presentation. Get it here.