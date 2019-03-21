If Beto O’Rourke Wins In 2020, We Just Might Get A Mars Volta Reunion

Getty Image

The presidential inauguration is typically a highlight for pop culture and music fans. Presidential nominee Beto O’Rourke is looking to win the democratic primary and eventually take the presidency. If he does, we might be in line for a Mars Volta reunion after their split back in 2013. O’Rourke has a special relationship with Mars Volta vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala as the two were bandmates together back in the day.

The two were together in the band punk band Foss from 1993 to 1995. On the cover of their 1993 record The El Paso Pussycats Beto is wearing a floral dress. This cover photo has been put out by Republican Party supporters in an effort to slander O’Rourke but he’s done nothing but embrace his image since then. Clearly, music and a punk background is part of what makes him the person he is today.

When asked if he would be open to having Mars Volta perform at his inauguration, he seemed excited even at the remote possibility of the group coming back together.

“It would be an honor to have The Mars Volta play anything along the campaign or in the presidency,” he started. “Cedric and Omar [Rodríguez-López]… That group is one of the most talented collections of individuals, and I’m really proud that they’re from El Paso.”

Now that O’Rourke is officially running for president, it’ll be interesting to watch if he brings in his music background to the campaign trail. While many candidates attempt to create a perception to seem relatable, Beto clearly has been a punk fan for a very long time.