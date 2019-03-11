Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst kicked off the tour for their Better Oblivion Community Center project this weekend. Their first show on Friday included a cover of The Replacements‘ “Can’t Hardly Wait,” along with some solo songs by Bridgers and Oberst, but the pair added another cover to their setlist the next night. In Las Vegas Saturday night, Bridgers and Oberst covered hometown heroes The Killers‘ 2008 classic “Human.”

While The Killers’ original track is up-tempo and glittering, Bridgers and Oberst dial the song back to reveal its melancholy core. When it comes down to it, the line between “human” and “dancer” is a pretty lonely and alienated place. It’s a testament to how great the song is that it can be a dance-rock anthem and an acoustic heartbreaker. Bridgers and Oberst’s covers, whether solo or performed with BOCC, are always killer. (I’m sorry.)

Better Oblivion Community Center are touring North America through March and April, and heading to Europe later this spring. Check out their upcoming North American dates below, and listen to their cover of “Human” above.

03/11 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

03/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/15 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

03/16 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

03/17 — Seattle, OR @ Neumo’s

03/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar

03/20 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

03/21 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/23 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

03/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

03/28 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/29 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/31 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater

04/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/03 — Washington DC @ Black Cat

04/04 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/05 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

04/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/07 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/09 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/10 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

04/12 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom