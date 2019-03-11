Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst kicked off the tour for their Better Oblivion Community Center project this weekend. Their first show on Friday included a cover of The Replacements‘ “Can’t Hardly Wait,” along with some solo songs by Bridgers and Oberst, but the pair added another cover to their setlist the next night. In Las Vegas Saturday night, Bridgers and Oberst covered hometown heroes The Killers‘ 2008 classic “Human.”
While The Killers’ original track is up-tempo and glittering, Bridgers and Oberst dial the song back to reveal its melancholy core. When it comes down to it, the line between “human” and “dancer” is a pretty lonely and alienated place. It’s a testament to how great the song is that it can be a dance-rock anthem and an acoustic heartbreaker. Bridgers and Oberst’s covers, whether solo or performed with BOCC, are always killer. (I’m sorry.)
Better Oblivion Community Center are touring North America through March and April, and heading to Europe later this spring. Check out their upcoming North American dates below, and listen to their cover of “Human” above.
