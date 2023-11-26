Even with two of this decade’s most famous music parents, Blue Ivy Carter isn’t relying on “nepo baby” perks to fulfill her dreams. She’s also not afraid to stand up to naysayers. According to The New York Times, in a part of her mother’s concert documentary Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, she refused to let online criticism of her performance break her soul.

In May, during the international wing of the Renaissance World Tour, Blue Ivy surprised concertgoers by performing “Black Parade” and “My Power” with her mom. While most Beyhive members proudly cheered on Blue Ivy, others, including infamous YouTube personality Tasha K, slammed her stage presence.

In the Renaissance concert film, Beyoncé revealed that despite her efforts to keep Blue Ivy protected from the public, she caught a glimpse of the negative remarks. Instead of letting that hold her back, she’s gone on to use that as fuel to sharpen her stage presence, pulling a page out of her mother’s book.

Beyoncé applauded Blue Ivy’s dedication on tour in a touching post on her official Instagram page. “My beautiful firstborn,” she wrote with a prayer hands emoji. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama” You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

A fan created a comparative video to emphasize how hard Blue Ivy worked from her first to her last appearance on the tour.