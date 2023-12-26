Beyoncé’s childhood home in Houston caught fire on Christmas Day morning, with the flames reaching the second story at about 2 a.m., according to ABC 13.

“They did a great job,” the Fire District Chief Justin Barnes told the outlet. “I’m going to say in less than 10 minutes, we had a really good grip on this fire.”

Although Beyoncé’s family hasn’t been living in the house anymore, as they moved out years ago, it still is a sentimental part for her. The fire’s cause is still being investigated, but the family who was living there was able to get out safely.

Over the past few years, the pop star has routinely given back to her home state and city. When Hurricane Harvey hit Texas back in 2017, she helped those affected and handed out food at her local church. In her recent Renaissance Tour movie, Beyoncé also went on a tour of her childhood spots while she was performing in Houston — where she brought out Megan Thee Stallion.

“This today is a celebration of survival,” she said in 2017, according to Rolling Stone. “Y’all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that y’all are safe, that your children are safe. The things that really matter are your health and your children, and your family and your life.”