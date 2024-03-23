Beyoncé’s ability to break the internet is well-documented. The latest example was the frenzy she caused when she announced her songs “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em” during the 2024 Super Bowl. Now, the singer’s Cowboy Carter album rollout (which included multiple artwork reveals) has users online feverishly looking for clues.

To keep the fan flames burning, a text display of the body of work’s scheduled release date was projected outside of the Guggenheim in New York. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the museum denies authorizing the stunt despite its marketing brilliance.

Promotion for Beyoncé's ‘Cowboy Carter’ outside of the Guggenheim Museum in NYC. pic.twitter.com/8nacfrSPMu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 21, 2024

In a statement shared with the outlet, a representative for the facility shut down the artistic collaboration. “[The Guggenheim] was not informed about and did not authorize this activation,” they said. “However, we invite the public — including Beyoncé and her devoted fans — to visit the museum May 16–20 when we present projections by artist Jenny Holzer on the facade of our iconic building to celebrate the opening of her major exhibition.”

With Guggenheim’s dismissal of involvement, it is unclear who was behind the ploy. Was it the singer’s management company, Parkwood? A rouge Beyhive fan? Batman? We guess the world will never know. But what we do know is Cowboy Carter will prance onto streaming platforms on March 29.