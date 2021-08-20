Recently, the Destiny’s Child social media pages made some aesthetic changes, which had fans excitedly theorizing that the trio was planning some sort of reunion, whether that meant new music, some tour dates, or something else. However, now, Mathew Knowles, Beyonce’s father and the group’s manager, has put those rumors to rest.

TMZ reports that Knowles told them that there are currently no plans for Destiny’s Child to reunite, make new music, go on tour or do anything like that. As for the social media updates, those were apparently just some routine changes made be the group’s record label, which Knowles did not requested. Knowles notes, though, that the response to the Destiny’s Child rumors is “great” and shows that there’s demand for a comeback, which is something they will take into account going forward.

This all comes shortly after Beyonce offered an update on her music, saying in an interview, “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”