Beyoncé took to Instagram to share some new pictures from the Brooklyn Public Library’s opening night event for their new Jay-Z-themed exhibit. In the first picture of the slideshow, she posed with a “The Book Of HOV” blue book (named after Jay’s exhibit) — as she stands in the middle of the library stacks.

After a few other selfies, including one where she shows off a sparkly earring, Beyoncé poses with Jay-Z in what appears to be the elevator of the library.

Her daughter, Blue Ivy, was also in attendance. She rocked a blue dress and some sunglasses.

Finally, Beyoncé added some inside glimpses of The Book Of HOV exhibit — between old tour lanyards from the rapper and throwback photos on a wall.

According to Billboard, the Brooklyn Public Library’s The Book Of HOV exhibition includes “archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards, and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet of Jay-Z’s professional life.”

“We are proud to celebrate his mastery of music, poetry, the written word, and the oral tradition, and we hope the exhibit will inspire visitors to bet on themselves and pursue their own dreams, musical or otherwise,” Linda Johnson, the library’s CEO, also told the publication.

Check out Beyoncé’s Instagram post here.