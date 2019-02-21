via Instagram

Beyoncé and Jay Z thrilled fans last year when they surprised released Everything Is Love their first collaborative album as The Carters. The project nabbed them three Grammy nominations, including a win for “Best Urban Contemporary Album.” The album also garnered the attention of the BRIT Awards, the annual award show held in London by the British Phonographic Industry. On Wednesday, the duo triumphed over fellow-nominees Brockhampton, First Aid Kit, Nile Rogers & Chic, and Twenty One Pilots to win the award for “Best International Group.” Apparently unable to attend the ceremony, Beyonce and Jay Z accepted the award via video. The clip the sent in, however, included a sweet homage to a certain, newly-minted royal.

In the video posted to Beyoncé’s Instagram, Hov and B stand side-by-side in front of a framed painting. It’s a clear callback to last June’s music video for “Apeshit,” which they shot at the Louvre in Paris and which opens with a nearly-identical shot of the pair standing in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa.” This time around, there was a slight variation. In lieu of Mona, The Carters appear in front of a portrait of Meghan Markle in their BRIT acceptance video.

In a separate Instagram post, once again thanking the BRITs for the honor, Beyonce gives a shoutout to the newest royal.