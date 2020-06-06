Friday marked what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. Taylor was killed by Louisville police on March 13 after a number of police officers used a battery ram to enter her apartment with a “no-knock” warrant. Upon entering her apartment, Taylor was shot and killed after officers fired at least eight gunshots at her. As protestors flooded the streets in response to the death of George Floyd on May 25, many protestors made sure to include Taylor’s name in their chants, especially on what would have been her 27th birthday. Beyonce joined in, sharing an Instagram post with her fans that honored Taylor.

Alongside an animation with the words “Happy Birthday Beautiful Breonna,” Beyonce called for justice for the Lousiville native in the caption, which read, “Justice for Breonna. Click the link in my bio to take action.” That link directed readers to her website, which directed people to sign a petition on JusticeForBreonna.org.

Beyonce’s post coincides with tributes from other artists, including Chance The Rapper and Ari Lennox, that were also shared Friday. Her post arrives a week after she shared a video calling for justice for George Floyd while pleading for an end to “senseless killings” in America. “There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings, and no consequences,” she wrote. “Yes, someone’s been charged, but justice is far from being achieved.”