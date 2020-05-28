How The Hip-Hop Community Is Addressing Police Brutality

On Tuesday, underground hip-hop legend Immortal Technique took to Instagram and expressed that “police exist in a society when it’s necessary to prevent rich and poor people (from coexisting) together” and deemed them “pawns of the system.” There are others who believe that while there are police officers who respect the humanity of the communities they serve, they don’t offset the hoards of corrupt officers. And more importantly, they believe that cops’ systemic criminalization of poor people of color doesn’t allow them to see the humanity of the people they cross paths with, which leads to brutality. However, those seeking abolition of the current police system don’t want an environment without conflict resolution. Yesterday, Kehlani called for “death to the badge” on Twitter, but also shared a thread from Twitter account @a_busy_woman with valuable resources for those seeking alternatives to calling the police. The Unitarian Universalist Association seeks to “guide us away from punitive solutions into restoration and transformation.” Critical Resistance’s Abolitionist Toolkit “is designed primarily for U.S.-based community organizers already working toward abolition and our allies.” The kit contains a thorough explanation on alternatives to policing such as transformative justice, which relies on community networks and mediators instead of the police. take a community class on “how not to call the cops” and “how to deescalate” its easy to say “i’ll never call the cops” but what does that mean?? what does that look like?? FIND OUT — words mean things (@a_busy_woman) May 27, 2020 From gang interventionists who have halted cycles of gun violence to circles — an indigenous practice where mediators talk through offenses with the perpetrator, victims, and their communities — there are already non-punitive alternatives to policing. Increased awareness of these roles could lead to more people assuming them, and more self-policing communities throughout the country. It’s also worth noting that police abolition work goes in tandem with advocating for economic and social policies that reduce the factors that lead to crime. Clearly there are different perspectives on how to tackle police corruption from reform to revolutionary ideas. Black activists have always differed on grounds of reform vs. radicalism, even butting heads over it. But no matter how we think justice should occur, the one thing that everyone can agree on is that it needs to happen before it’s too late — for the sake of everyone in this country. Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.