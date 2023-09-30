Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour is wrapping up this weekend, but Beyhive members who weren’t able to get tickets — or simply wish to relive the concert experience — may get the chance to see the critically-acclaimed concert on screen.

According to a report from Variety, the Queen Bey is apparently in talks to deliver a concert film based on the Renaissance World Tour. Variety reports that the publication spoke with sources with knowledge of the project, who said that the film would premiere through AMC Theatres.

Another source reportedly told Variety that mega-agency CAA reportedly had talks with major studios and streamers over the course of the past few weeks, alerting the key players to be ready to bid on a series of projects that Bey has been developing over the past few years. Such projects reportedly include “elements of her top-grossing 2023 live shows, elements of the long-gestating visual album Renaissance and a documentary-style account of making the record and building out the tour.”

The rumored AMC release follows news of Taylor Swift releasing a concert film based on her Eras Tour this coming October.

At the time of writing neither Beyoncé nor representatives from AMC have directly commented.

However, earlier this week, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared a post on Instagram congratulating her daughter, along with Swift, for the role their tours have played in stimulating the national economy.