Beyoncé releases something, anything at all, and it’s No. 1. That is the cyclical formula of the past two decades, so why would it be any different for everything Renaissance? Beyoncé’s 2022 album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and her supporting Renaissance World Tour became the highest-grossing tour headlined by a female artist, American soloist, and Black artist in history (as per Live Nation). And so, of course, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé ruled the North American box office in its debut weekend.

According to The Associated Press on Sunday, December 3, Beyoncé’s concert movie pulled in $21 million in North American ticket sales, AMC Theatres estimated. AP additionally relayed that Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé debuted in 2,539 theaters across Canada and the United States, and it netted $6.4 million from 2,621 theatrical debuts across 94 international territories.

“The post-Thanksgiving, early December box office is notoriously slow, but Renaissance defied the odds,” Lindsey Bahr wrote for The Associated Press. “Not accounting for inflation, it’s the first time a film has opened over $20 million on this weekend in 20 years (since The Last Samurai).”

As seen on Tina Knowles’ Instagram, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé also owns perfect 100% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, both via audience score and the review-based Tomatometer.

Read Uproxx’s review of the movie here, and find more information here.