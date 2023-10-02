The two biggest concert tours of the year, without question, are Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. Swift’s tour is hitting theaters via a concert film releasing soon, and now Beyoncé’s trek is getting the same treatment: Today (October 2), she announced Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

As USA Today notes, “In addition to concert footage, the film will include portions of the visual album for Beyoncé’s latest album Renaissance and a documentary-style account of the album and tour’s creation.” The movie is set to his theaters soon, on December 1, and tickets can be purchased here.

In the trailer, Beyoncé says, “When I am performing, I am nothing but free. The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged. You’re unique. Start over, start fresh, create the new — that’s what the Renaissance is about.”

The video description of the trailer’s YouTube upload reads, “RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Check out the trailer above.