A few days ago, Verizon released a video showing Tony Hale of Arrested Development and Veep fame talking to a silver horse. “So should we be in a Super Bowl commercial? Yay or neigh” he asked the equine. Leaving aside the pun, Beyoncé fans, recognizing the horse, got excited. Would she appear in an ad during Super Bowl LVIII? We now have an answer: not only did Beyoncé star in an “internet-breaking” Super Bowl ad, she also teased new music.

You can watch the commercial below.

.@Beyonce can break the internet. But can she break Verizon? pic.twitter.com/kWayhBFxbj — Verizon (@Verizon) February 12, 2024

Speaking of Beyoncé and Las Vegas, where the Super Bowl is held this year, she’s rumored to be the next act booked at the Sphere. Last year, the New York Post reported that “the ‘Single Ladies’ singer’s manager-mom, Tina Knowles, as well as Bey’s husband, Jay-Z, have taken separate tours of the $2.3 billion venue on the Las Vegas Strip. But to put a ring on Beyonce’s finger to seal the deal, her team is asking for about $10 million to produce the diva’s high-tech stage show, a source said — roughly the same amount of money the Sphere paid U2 to put on its spectacle.”

Beyoncé also released an album teaser on her Instagram:

Is a Beyoncé country album coming on March 29th?